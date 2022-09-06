Photo Release

September 6, 2022 Koko opposes holding of executive session: Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III opposes the holding of an executive session by the Blue Ribbon Committee to decide whether or not to subpoena Executive Secretary Victor Rodriguez to testify in the investigation on the sugar fiasco. Pimentel, during the resumption of the committee’s hybrid hearing Tuesday, September 6, 2022, said Rodriguez could just testify online. He said an executive session might be misconstrued that the Blue Ribbon Committee would be favoring a witness and secondly, if the witness refused to appear in the hearing, the public might suspect that he is hiding something. Committee chair Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino assured Pimentel that the committee “will be transparent and to the best interest, not just of the Blue Ribbon, the Senate, but the Filipino people as well.” The committee later voted to subpoena Rodriguez. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)