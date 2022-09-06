Photo Release

September 6, 2022 File cases vs hoarders: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa expresses his confusion over the statement of a Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) official that the DTI is not the implementing agency in filing cases against sugar hoarders. Dir. Marcos Valdez of the DTI-Consumer Policy and Advocacy Bureau said sugar is under the jurisdiction of the Department of Agriculture since it is an agricultural product. “Regardless of the kind of product, whether it is agricultural or industrial, but still when it comes to price manipulation, that should be your turf. If you did not file a case then there is no hoarding, if there is no hoarding, then we confirm that there is no sugar shortage,” Dela Rosa said during the Blue Ribbon Committee inquiry Tuesday, September 6, 2022 on the alleged fiasco behind Sugar Order No. 4, which authorized the importation of 300,000 metric tons of raw and refined sugar. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate/PRIB)