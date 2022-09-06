Photo Release

September 6, 2022 Prioritize our teachers: Sen. Robinhood C. Padilla, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Basic Education Tuesday, September 6, 2022, expresses his support for Senate Bill No. (SBN) 150 or the Academic Recovery and Accessible Learning (ARAL) Program Act which seeks to help in the recovery of Filipino learners amid declining academic performance exacerbated by the two years of school closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Padilla said he believes that there should be an academic recovery program and should also include providing additional funding to increase the salary of teachers. “For me, knowledge comes from our teachers. If we have good teachers, our students will learn regardless if classes are held online or through learning modules,” Padilla said in Filipino. He also added that Filipino students are very intelligent and history could prove it. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)