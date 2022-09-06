Photo Release

September 6, 2022 Schools should be safe spaces for students: Sen. Risa Hontiveros presides over the first public hearing of the Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality, Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Taken up in the agenda are Proposed Senate Resolution Nos. 26 and 168, which seek an inquiry into the reported acts of sexual abuse, harassment and violence to students in various educational institutions, allegedly perpetrated by their teachers. In her opening statement, Hontiveros said that the hearing is very timely as students are now physically reporting back to schools. "It is our duty to ensure that their schools are safe spaces for students. They are supposed to be greeted by sweet smiles of classmates and friends, classrooms that are alive and lively, and guidance from teachers – not by perversion and exploitation to their young minds. I myself was completely outraged when I saw the screenshots from the so-called teachers," Hontiveros said. (Albert Calvelo / Senate PRIB)