September 6, 2022 Will you allow undersecretaries to sign for the President?: A puzzled Sen. Alan Peter “Compañero” Cayetano seeks clarification from Executive Secretary Atty. Victor Rodriguez on the employment status of Agriculture undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian, whose name has been dragged in the alleged sugar shortage fiasco. During the continuation of the hybrid hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, Cayetano said media reported that Sebastian already resigned to spare President Ferdinand “BongBong” Marcos, Jr. from further embarrassment on the issue. Malacañang confirmed this report by saying that Sebastian is no longer an undersecretary, according to Cayetano. However, the senator pointed out that recent reports were saying Sebastian was not fired but suspended only. “The mere fact that someone signs for the president, it is more than enough grounds to fire him. If the whole sugar industry will suffer and people cannot buy sugar because it is too expensive already. I don’t know what are we waiting for to fire someone who did something like that,” Cayetano said. (Screen grab/Senate PRIB)