Photo Release

September 6, 2022 Distribution of economic growth: Sen. Sonny Angara, chairperson of the Committee on Finance, says the so-called Gini coefficient which measures the inequality in the distribution of benefits of economic growth in a society is still being used by the country’s economic managers. Angara was responding to the questions of Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III during plenary interpellation Tuesday, September 6, 2022 on Senate Concurrent Resolution No. 3 or the 2022-2028 Medium-Term Fiscal Framework (MTFF). The MTFF serves as a blueprint to reduce fiscal deficit, promote the country’s fiscal sustainability, and enable robust economic growth. The senator said that MTFF targets to reduce the poverty rate from 18 percent as of 2021 to nine percent by 2028. Explaining the whereas phrases in the resolution, Angara said: “The first target is the GDP (gross domestic product) growth, which is the macro economy... and a reduction of the poverty rate. That would allude to the problems of inequality in our society.” Angara further said anything over five percent to eight percent growth could be considered high. The Philippine Statistics Authority reported the country’s GDP grew by 5.7 percent in 2021. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)