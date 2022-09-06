Photo Release

September 6, 2022 AFP Chief pays a courtesy visit: AFP chief pays a courtesy visit: Newly-installed Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief-of-staff Lt. Gen. Bartolome Vicente Bacarro (second from right) pays a courtesy visit to Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada at the Senate on Tuesday afternoon, September 6, 2022. Estrada is the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on National Defense and Security, Peace, Unification, and Reconciliation. Also in the photo are (from left to right) Brig. Gen. Acmad Omar Jr. of the Philippine Air Force (PAF), Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, and retired Philippine Army Col. Ernest Mark Rosal. (Photo by OFFICE OF SENATOR JINGGOY EJERCITO ESTRADA/ REY JAVELOSA)