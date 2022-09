Photo Release

September 7, 2022 Supportive ‘kuya’ in the Commission on Appointments: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada stood as a “witness” in the oath-taking of his younger brother and colleague, Sen. JV Ejercito as one of the assistant majority floor leaders in the Commission on Appointments (CA) during Wednesday’s plenary proceedings. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)