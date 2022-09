Photo Release

September 7, 2022 CA elects Ejercito as Assistant Majority Leader: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito takes his oath as Assistant Majority Leader of the Commission on Appointments during the plenary session Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Ejercito was accompanied by his half-brother Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada as a witness to the oath-taking officiated by Senate President and concurrent chairperson of the appointments body Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)