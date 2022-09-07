Photo Release

September 7, 2022 An ally for honest, credible and orderly elections: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda, in moving for the confirmation of the appointment of George Erwin M. Garcia as chairperson of the Commission on Elections (Comelec), expresses belief that there is no one more qualified to become the head of the poll body than the nominee whose professional life has always been geared towards the development of the country’s election law. During Wednesday’s plenary session of the Commission on Appointments September 7, 2022, Legarda noted that the poll body is in dire need of someone like Garcia, whose goal in life is not fueled by sheer ego and ambition, but driven by the desire in introducing change and reform for the betterment of the electoral system. “He is an ally in the formulation of pragmatic solutions to have honest, credible and orderly elections,” Legarda added. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)