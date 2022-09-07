Photo Release

September 7, 2022 One fine lawyer: Sen. Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go expresses his support for the ad interim appointment of Atty. George Erwin Garcia as chairman of the Commission on Elections during the meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Commission and Offices of the Commission on Appointments Wednesday, September 7, 2022. “Our appointee today is one of the finest and most sought after election lawyers of today’s generation. He dedicated his life to public service. Without a doubt, his expertise with the election-related laws is one of the reasons he is highly considered for this post,” Go said. Arlene Elaine G Balbuena/Senate PRIB)