Photo Release

September 7, 2022 Poe vouches for 'non-partisan' Nograles: Sen. Grace Poe voices out on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, her support for the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of former Cabinet Secretary Karlo Alexei Nograles as chairperson of the Civil Service Commission (CSC). During the meeting of the Commission on Appointments' (CA) Committee on Constitutional Commissions and Offices, Poe cited Nograles' "very amiable, diplomatic, and fair" personality. "I noticed that he's really non-partisan. Even if he's appointed by one administration or another, he treats everybody from both sides of the camp fairly," Poe said. "And that is a very much-needed mindset of a Civil Service [Commission] head," she added. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)