Photo Release

September 7, 2022 Jinggoy puts trust in Comelec chair: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada manifests his support for the confirmation of lawyer George Erwin M. Garcia as chairperson of the Commission on Elections (Comelec). At the Commission on Appointments' plenary session on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, Estrada said Garcia's extensive practice and experience with high-profile election cases would "certainly help" not only the Comelec but also legislators in addressing gaps in the Philippines' election laws and processes. He also lauded the lawyer for working with members of the media which, he said, ensures the transparency, credibility, and integrity of the country's elections. "He brings a well-rounded appreciation and distinct perspective to our electoral process," Estrada said of Garcia. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)