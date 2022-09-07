Photo Release

September 7, 2022 Better health with cycling, walking: Sen. Pia Cayetano, chairperson of the Committee on Sustainable Development Goals, Innovation and Futures Thinking, sponsors Senate Bill No. 1290 or the Walkable and Bikeable Communities Act Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The bill seeks to institutionalize biking as a primary mode of transportation by establishing a safe pathways network of bicycle lanes, walkways and slow streets. Cayetano, who advocated for a shift to active and sustainable transportation even before the COVID-19 pandemic, said cycling and walking are good for the heart and mental health. She said the use of bicycles are also good for the environment since there would be lesser motor vehicles that emit pollutants. “Our intention is to institutionalize facilities, this will require that local government units will coordinate with public and private institutions within their jurisdiction to ensure that these infrastructure can be built and also the facilities that make it easy, convenient for the active transport users to actually use them. These would include bike tracks, showers or changing rooms and similar facilities,” Cayetano said. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)