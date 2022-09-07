Photo Release

September 7, 2022 Bike lanes: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva co-sponsors Senate Bill No. 1290 otherwise known as the Walkable and Bikeable Communities Act on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Villanueva said the measure seeks to promote the establishment of bike lanes and walkways that are physically separated from the main road through physical barriers or other separators. “We likewise put emphasis on promoting an environment that encourages active transport by ensuring that there are secure bicycle racks and other end-of-trip facilities in public places and to make bicycles one of the primary modes of transportation for all Filipinos, and not anymore an alternative,” Villanueva said. He cited a November 2020 and May 2021 Social Weather Stations survey which showed that the estimated number of Filipinos owning bikes increased from two million to 4.6 million. Villanueva, who filed Senate Bill No. 1138 or the Safe Pathways Act, said the same survey also showed that about 4.7 million Filipinos use bikes for essential activities, including going to market, grocery stores, work or livelihood activities. He said Filipinos also use bikes for recreational activities, with an estimated 2.3 million using bikes for exercising, sightseeing, or playing. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)