Photo Release

September 8, 2022 Harmony important in PH educ systems: Sen. Risa Hontiveros calls upon the Department of Education (DepEd), Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) to have an improved collaboration among their agencies to help lift the looming education crisis and learning poverty in the country. In the hybrid organizational meeting and first hearing of the Committee on Civil Service, Government Reorganization and Professional Regulation, Thursday, September 8, 2022, Hontiveros asked for a copy of the Collaborative Exploratory Research conducted by DepEd, CHED and the PRC. "If voluminous, we would like to see the synopsis, and most especially the important recommendations, so we can use them as bases of our legislative work here in this committee and, at the same time, our Committee on Education," Hontiveros said in Filipino.