Photo Release

September 8, 2022 Strengthening local transport and food security: Sen. Joseph Victor “JV” Ejercito presides over the hearing of the Committee on Local Government Thursday, September 8, 2022 on Senate Bill No. (SBN) 395 or an Act Mandating the Establishment of Vegetable Crop Gardens for Indigents; and SBN 408 or an Act Amending Republic Act No. 7160, otherwise known as the Local Government Code of 1991, by Expanding the Scope of Local Government Units’ (LGU) Power over Local Public Transportation Systems. “As the chairperson of the Local Government Committee, I believe that every hearing we have in this committee is an opportunity for us to improve the lives of our countrymen and help our LGUs to be more capable of serving their constituents,” Ejercito said. The senator added he filed SBN 395 to help address food shortage amid the rising cost of commodities. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)