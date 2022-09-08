Photo Release

September 8, 2022 Blue Ribbon denies Lao’s request: Sen. Francis “Tol” N. Tolentino, during Thursday’s hearing of the Blue Ribbon Committee September 8, 2022 on the allegedly overpriced and outdated laptops, announces the denial of former PS-DBM Undersecretary Lloyd Christopher Lao’s request for a clearance to delist his name from the Look-Out Bulletin Order (LOBO) of the Department of Justice. Tolentino said: “The committee has decided to deny the request of former Usec. Lao by virtue of a vote of 10 for the denial, five senators granting the request, while two senators did not participate. Let the committee secretary issue the necessary letter to former Usec. Lao as well as to the appropriate government agencies.” It can be recalled that the committee informed its 17 members about the request of Lao before the hearing ended last August 25, 2022. The Blue Ribbon continued its investigation by virtue of Senate Resolution No. 120 (Alleged overpriced and outdated laptops procured by the Department of Education through the PS-DBM); and Senate Resolution No. 134 (Procurement by the Department of Education through the PS-DBM of laptops for the teachers’ distance learning program). (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)