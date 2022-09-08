Photo Release

September 8, 2022 PS-DBM service fee not worth paying: Sen. Win Gatchalian expresses discontent over the work provided by the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) to various government agencies that avail of its procurement service. Gatchalian, during the continuation of the Blue Ribbon Committee inquiry Thursday, September 8, 2022 on the alleged overpriced and outdated laptops procured by the Department of Education through the PS-DBM, pointed out that it is expected for the agency to have “perfected” the art of procurement considering that the agency has been existing for several decades. “But obviously that is not the case. Various government agencies are paying as high as three percent of their procurement price and in this particular case, P69 million for a work that is obviously very sloppy and a lot of error throughout the process,” Gatchalian said. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)