Photo Release

September 8, 2022 Second shot at SIM Card Registration Bill: Sen. Grace Poe leads on Thursday, September 8, 2022, the Committee on Public Services' hearing on measures seeking to address the spate of text scams and spam messages in the country. Poe raised alarm over the increased proliferation of unwarranted messages that now contain the names of mobile phone users. "Scams like these highlight the need to institutionalize a protection mechanism for millions of mobile phone users in the country. That's why we are reopening the door for this proposal," she said. During the 18th Congress, the Public Services Committee chairperson sponsored the proposed SIM Card Registration Act, which seeks to curb mobile phone and internet-aided crimes by mandating the registration of subscriber identity module (SIM) cards. The bill, however, was vetoed. "The burden should not be on the consumers to avoid clicking suspicious links or to avoid falling for scams, and the solution should not be just to block the unknown number," Poe said. "The onus should also be with the telecom companies to ensure privacy [in] consumer data and on the government to plug the gaps and face fully the dangers in the current telecoms system," she stressed. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)