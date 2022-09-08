Photo Release

September 8, 2022 Pimentel grills PS-DBM: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III, during the continuation of the Blue Ribbon Committee hearing Thursday, September 8, 2022, questions the role of the Procurement Service-Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) as he scrutinized the agency’s memorandum of agreement (MOA) with the Department of Education (DepEd) on the procurement of laptops for the teachers’ distance learning program. Pimentel sought clarification from the PS-DBM on its function as a procurement agent and as a procuring entity as stated in the MOA. He also asked what was the purpose of inserting two roles in the contract. “Mr. Santiago please help me to understand, what is the purpose of putting two roles in the contract?” Pimentel asked. In response, Atty. Dennis Santiago, PS-DBM executive director, affirmed the role of the agency as a procurement agent under the law but failed to explain the intention of PS-DBM of having two roles in the contract.(Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB).