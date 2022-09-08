Photo Release

September 8, 2022 Protecting the integrity of online transactions: Sen. Mark A. Villar supports the passage of measures that will protect the public against unscrupulous individuals who are taking advantage of modern technology for their fraudulent schemes. During the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Public Services on text scams, September 8, 2022, Villar said he filed Senate Bill 225 in order to protect the integrity of online transactions from illegal schemes such as phishing. He also expressed his support for a thorough discussion on SIM card registration measure to ensure that certain Constitutional rights of the citizens will not be encroached upon. “These acts are perpetrated to acquire sensitive information in an electronic communication. Phishing targets emails, telephone messages by someone posing as legitimate institutions in providing sensitive data. These types of scams are becoming rampant… It is high time to provide protection to the people from unscrupulous individuals who are taking advantage of modern technology in order to proliferate this fraudulent scheme. (Bibo Nueva España / Senate PRIB)