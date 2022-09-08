Photo Release

September 8, 2022 The right to privacy of communication: Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Public Services on the proliferation of text scams Thursday, September 8, 2022, emphasizes the need for the government to protect the interest and rights of mobile subscribers while ensuring the free flow of information. Villanueva also said lawmakers, as public servants, must be proactive in providing policy guidance and lasting solutions to put an end to the problem of text scams. “It is imperative that the interest of our telephone and mobile subscribers are protected and upheld in line with the policy of the state to protect the fundamental right to privacy of communication while ensuring the free flow of information. We can do a lot and I laud the leadership of our chairperson, Sen. Grace Poe, for spearheading today's discussion,” said Villanueva, who earlier filed Senate Bill No. 366 or the Anti-Spam Act of 2022, which will require prior consent of subscribers before any advertisement or promotional message is sent to them. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB).