Photo Release

September 8, 2022 Jinggoy wants deeper investigation on text scams: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada calls on telecommunications officials to look deeper into the spate of text scams victimizing mobile phone subscribers across the country during the hybrid hearing conducted by the Committee on Public Services Thursday, September 8, 2022. He believed that a syndicate is behind the text scam operation and that concerned government agencies should thoroughly investigate the matter. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)