Photo Release

September 8, 2022 Adopt SIM card registration best practices: Sen. Nancy Binay asks whether studies were made on how data-gathering for subscriber identification module (SIM) card registration would be carried out in the country. During the hearing of the Committee on Public Services on proposals seeking the mandatory registration of SIM cards Thursday, September 8, 2022, Binay asked resource persons from the telecommunications industry whether they were able to look at best practices from other countries, like Malaysia. Atty. Ariel Tubayan, head of the Policy Division, Corporate and Legal Services Group of Globe Telecom Inc., informed Binay that one of the best practices that may be adopted was presented by several solutions vendors, which requires all sim cards to be activated only after registration. (Screen grab/ Senate PRIB)