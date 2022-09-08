Photo Release

September 8, 2022 Cayetano scrutinizes DepEd officials’ decision-making: Sen. Alan Peter “Compañero” Cayetano digs deeper into the decision-making process that officials of the Department of Education (DepEd) have undertaken in procuring the allegedly overpriced laptops, Thursday, September 8, 2022. During the continuation of the hybrid hearing of the Blue Ribbon Committee, Cayetano noticed that DepEd has included its regional directors in the list of student beneficiaries that will receive the laptops at the height of the pandemic. Under the Bayanihan Law of 2022, the Senator said those laptops should be distributed in areas that do not have access to online learning. Instead, Cayetano pointed out that DepEd used the budget to procure laptops for its regional directors. “Mr. Chairman, when we talk about graft and corruption, we don’t only talk about overpricing but we also talk about the right decision making and how they wasted the money. So, you are going to ask for P800 million for next year but you cannot show us that you spent the money wisely,” Cayetano said. (Voltaire F. Domingo / Senate PRIB)