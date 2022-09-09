Photo Release

September 9, 2022 Senate receives new U.S. Ambassador: Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri welcomes H.E. MaryKay Loss Carlson (center), the new U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines, on 8 September 2022. The Senate President underscored robust bilateral ties and supported efforts to further strengthen the Philippines-U.S. strategic relationship. Ambassador Carlson emphasized the enduring value of this partnership and reiterated the U.S.’s assurances on the application of the Mutual Defense Treaty (MDT). The Senate President was joined by Senators Mark Villar, Francis Tolentino, Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada, Imee Marcos, Loren Legarda, Joel Villanueva, Sonny Angara, Win Gatchalian, Joseph Victor Ejercito (not in picture), and Grace Poe (not in picture).