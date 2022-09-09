Photo Release

September 9, 2022 We need more hospitals: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri stresses the need for more hospitals in the country in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a speech he delivered during the groundbreaking ceremony of the Bacolod City General Hospital, Friday, September 9, 2022, Zubiri said the pandemic has been an eye-opener for legislators to make health care services more accessible to the public. To illustrate his point, Zubiri noted that the entire province of Negros Occidental has only one tertiary government hospital, the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH), which has a 400-bed capacity. With over half a million people in Bacolod City alone, Zubiri said it was clear that the public health facilities were simply not enough to cater to the people. “By establishing the BCGH, while we are giving our people a better chance of availing of public health services, we are also allowing our health care workers at CLMMRH to work within their capacity. In taking care of our patients and our healthcare workers alike, we are ensuring an effective healthcare system for all,” he said. (Red Santos-OSP/Senate PRIB)