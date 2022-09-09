Photo Release



Quality healthcare for Ilonggos: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri graces the groundbreaking ceremony of the Iloilo City Hospital and Medical Arts Building Friday, September 9, 2022. In his speech, Zubiri lamented that most hospitals, especially those that are in the city, are privately-owned and therefore largely inaccessible to many low-income residents. “So apart from decongesting the existing hospitals in the city, including the Western Visayas Medical Center, the establishment of the Iloilo City Hospital and Medical Arts Building will also ensure that our constituents have access to quality health care at a more affordable price compared to private hospitals," Zubiri added.

Also in photos (in no particular order) are: Former Sen. Frank Drilon, Mayor Jerry Treñas, Rep. Jojo Ang, Rep. Jam Jam Baronda, Vice Mayor Jeffrey Ganzon, DOH Regional Director Adriano Suba-an, DPWH Regional Director Nerie Bueno, DPWH Asst. RD Jose Al Fruto, Engr. Cesar Hipona, Atty. Dennis Ausan, and city councilors. (Red Santos-OSP/Senate PRIB)