Photo Release

September 9, 2022 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian has reiterated the urgent need to invest in the implementation of a nationwide program for academic recovery to avert the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including trillions of pesos in productivity losses resulting from the lack of face-to-face classes. 25 Aug. 22 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN