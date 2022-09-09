Photo Release



Resolution No. 193: Deputy Majority Leader Senator Mark A. Villar filed Resolution No. 193 on Thursday, 8 September 2022 to investigate the alleged price increase and supply shortage of various manufactured goods.

The said resolution explained that the continuous increase in prices erode the purchasing power of the poor and marginalized sectors in the country. It shall have a significant impact on poverty as the upswing in prices will directly hammer the pockets of the consumers already tightening their belts due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and may result to hunger.