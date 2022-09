Photo Release

September 11, 2022 Lingayen, Pangasinan: Senator Win Gatchalian at the DepEd SDO 1 Pangasinan, Lingayen, Pangasinan, 02 Sept. 2022. Senator Win Gatchalian is eyeing the expansion of the Senior High School-Voucher Program (SHS-VP) to help struggling private schools recover from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN