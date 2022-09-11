Photo Release

September 11, 2022 From 2K, Jinggoy presses for 4K economic relief allowance for gov’t employees: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada seeks to double the amount of government subsidy to state workers to augment their earnings amid the continuing rise in the cost of living, aggravated by the spike in oil prices. Estrada’s filed Senate Bill No. 1027 proposed the grant of an additional P2,000 in the monthly PERA of government employees and rename it Augmented Personnel Economic Relief Allowance (APERA). (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)