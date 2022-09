Photo Release

September 12, 2022 Pasay City: Senator Win Gatchalian has refiled a measure that seeks to establish a math and science high school in all provinces nationwide, a move that aligns with the administration’s directive to strengthen focus on Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) in basic education. 6 Sept. 2022 file. Photo by Mark Cayabyab/OS WIN GATCHALIAN