Photo Release

September 12, 2022 Integrating PNP, AFP in sports bodies: Sen. Francis “Tol” Tolentino, during Monday’s hybrid hearing of the Committee on Sports, September 12, 2022, recommends the integration of the Philippine National Police, the Armed Forces of the Philippines and other uniformed services commands in Philippine Sports Commission. Tolentino noted that every time an athlete bagged a medal from an international competition, he or she will be commissioned with a rank to the AFP and other services. The senator also suggested to the PNP Academy the inclusion of kickboxing in its curriculum, being the head of Kickboxing Association of the Philippines. “Looking at your grassroots presentation, I have yet to see the integration (in your grassroots program) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and all other uniformed services command, including the Philippine Coast Guard,” Tolentino told Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairperson Jose Emmanuel “Noli” M. Eala. Eala agreed with Tolentino, adding that there are lots of uniformed personnel who are currently included in the national training pool. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)