Photo Release

September 12, 2022 On rising underemployment: Sen. Nancy Binay asks the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) Monday, September 12, 2022 on the government's efforts to address the increased rate of underemployment in the Philippines. Attending the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development's briefing with labor officials, Binay raised the latest Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) report that the number of underemployed Filipinos rose to 6.54 million in July from the 5.89 million recorded in June. Labor Sec. Binenvenido Laguesma admitted that the quality of jobs in the country remains a "challenge" for the DOLE, but said that they would be working closely with the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to upskill workers. Asked by Binay, Laguesma also confirmed coordination with the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), Department of Education (DepEd), and TESDA, as part of the implementation of the Philippine Qualifications Framework Act, to address jobs mismatch in the country. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)