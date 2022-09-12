Photo Release

September 12, 2022 Jinggoy convenes Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development: Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada formally organizes Monday, September 12, 2022, the 15-man Senate Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, the panel he headed in his 12-year stint in the upper chamber – during the 13th to 16th Congress. Slated to be taken up in the subsequent public hearings is the proposed Freelancers Protection Act which seeks to provide the labor bill of rights of workers in new forms of work arrangements such as freelance work, whether in-person or through online platforms or gig economy. (Office of Senator Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada/ Rey Javelosa)