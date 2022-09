Photo Release

September 12, 2022 Sen Pia hails US Open juniors champ Alex Eala: During Monday's session, Senator Pia S. Cayetano hailed newly crowned US Open juniors champion Alex Eala for achieving her feat through hard work and sacrifice. The senator also stressed that Eala reached world-class status without a National Sports Association (NSA), through which government funding for athletes should be channeled under our country's sports structure.