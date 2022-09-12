Photo Release

September 12, 2022 Stop workers abuses: Sen. Raffy T. Tulfo, during the organizational meeting of the Committee on Labor, Employment, and Human Resources Development Monday, September 12, 2022, urges the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) to immediately address the abuses against the Filipino workers. “I always give suggestions, I always talk to the DOLE people, they just say yes but they still don't find a way. Until now many people are still not paid correctly, not given the right wages. You, who are new in office, what is your plan to address this that has been oppressing Filipino workers? They are not given proper wages, they are underpaid, there are no benefits, they are not given overtime pay, they are not given 13th month pay, what is your plan?” Tulfo said in Filipino. In response, Labor Secretary Bienvenido “Benny” E. Laguesma said the department has regular inspection program and technical assistance but asked for ample time to address the issue in the labor sector. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)