Photo Release

September 12, 2022 Another sports legend is born: Senate Majority Floor Leader Joel Villanueva hails the historic win of 17-year-old tennis sensation Alexandra “Alex” Eala in the 2022 girls’ junior grand slam singles crown of the US Open Tennis Tournament in New York City, USA. In sponsoring Senate Resolution No. 199 during the plenary session Monday, September 12, 2022, Villanueva reminded everyone to support every Filipino athlete, whose main goal was to showcase the skills and talents of Filipinos. Given the necessary support and assistance, Villanueva said Alex’s young age speaks volumes of the power of young Filipino athletes. “Mr. President, esteemed colleagues, yesterday another legend was born. It is indeed my great honor and privilege to sponsor this resolution congratulating Alexandra “Alex” Maniego Eala for winning the 2022 Girls’ Junior Grand Slam Singles Crown of the US Open Tennis Tournament,” he said. (Senate PRIB)