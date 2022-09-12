Photo Release

September 12, 2022 Cheers to jeers: Sen. Ronald “Bato” Dela Rosa, during the hybrid hearing of the Committee on Sports Monday, September 12, 2022, calls on all basketball aficionados to unite under the Philippine flag, noting that Gilas Pilipinas players received raucous cheers while coach Chot Reyes was jeered whenever his face was shown on the SM Mall of Asia Arena’s LED screen during the Philippines’ game against Saudi Arabia. Dela Rosa said “we have to stand behind the Philippine flag,” citing the popular slogan “united we stand, divided we fall.” He said “we should support our team” and that it is not good to watch when the audience booed Reyes, especially in the home court. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)