Photo Release

September 12, 2022 Support laborers: Sen. Jinggoy Ejercito Estrada presides over the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development organizational meeting and briefing by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) on its thrusts and programs Monday, September 12, 2022. Estrada pledged his commitment to crafting important and relevant legislation in support of the DOLE’s objectives and goals. He said the committee would also tackle proposals on the Freelancers Protection Act. Estrada said the committee is close to his heart as it helps workers find decent jobs to support their families. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)