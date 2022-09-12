Photo Release

September 12, 2022 Living wage a Don Quixote task: Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano notes that the 1987 Constitution talks of the living wage but achieving a minimum wage already entails problems and economic implications. Cayetano said getting a living wage needed to provide for the family's food and non-food expenditures with sufficient allowance for savings to enable the family to live decent standard of living “seems to be an impossible dream or a Don Quixote task.” Section 3 Article XI11 of the 1987 Philippine Constitution provides that the State shall guarantee the right of all workers to security of tenure, humane conditions of work and a living wage. “It's always refreshing at the start of the administration and (Finance Sec. Benjamin) Diokno... with so much wisdom in hindsight, the good secretary has his ideas now... We just put them on your table now that whether it's a 5-year plan, a 10-year plan, or a 20-year plan, when will a Filipino fulfill his dream to actually have a living wage and not just the minimum wage?” Cayetano asked during Monday's hybrid hearing of the Committee on Labor, Employment and Human Resources Development, September 12, 2022. (Bibo Nueva España/Senate PRIB)