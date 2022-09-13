Photo Release

September 13, 2022 Senate expresses sympathy for Queen’s passing: Senate President Juan Miguel “Migz” F. Zubiri sponsors Senate Resolution No. 198, Monday, September 12, 2022, expressing the Senate’s profound sympathy and sincere condolences on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom (UK) of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Zubiri, who also introduced the measure along with all other senators, expressed his admiration for the Queen for leading a life with grace and dignity. He said Queen Elizabeth II ushered a golden age of the monarchy and became a constant figure of stability for her people. “In her seven decades as a monarch, she oversaw the strengthening of their foreign affairs, including bilateral relations between the UK and the Philippines, particularly with peace and development, disaster relief and management, trade investments and climate action and health. We join hundreds of thousands of Filipino overseas workers in the United Kingdom today who are mourning the loss of the Queen of England and Great Britain,” Zubiri said. The resolution was unanimously adopted by the Senate. (Senate PRIB Photos)