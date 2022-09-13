Photo Release

September 13, 2022 Senate Minority Bloc files sugar importation fiasco report: Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III and Sen. Risa Hontiveros hand over copies of the Senate Minority Bloc report on the sugar importation fiasco to the Bills and Index staff, Tuesday, September 13, 2022. Pimentel and Hontiveros believed that the Committee Report prepared by the Blue Ribbon Committee fell short of making sense of the sugar importation fiasco. In a nutshell, the report showed: (1) there was indeed a sugar shortage in the country; (2) Agriculture officials involved in the issue acted in good faith; (3) Executive Secretary Victor “Vic” Rodriguez was not entirely blameless in the sugar importation mess and; (4) the Blue Ribbon Committee report failed to answer the questions that would help address the sugar importation fiasco. (Joseph Vidal / Senate PRIB)