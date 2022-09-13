Photo Release

September 13, 2022 For love of country and the people: Sen. Nancy Binay commends the 10 recipients of 2022 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos during Tuesday’s plenary session, September 13, 2022, including those who dedicated their time and effort to ensure the success of this year’s search. Binay said one of the awardees, Junmerth C. Jorta, a fulltime elementary teacher of the Matigsalug tribe in San Fernando, Bukidnon, is the first, among the many volunteer educators who decided to stay and help establish a last mile school called "Keupiyanan Te Balugo." The senator said the chamber, through the Metrobank Foundation, recognize “how important the fields of education, law enforcement and military service are in our nation’s growth.” Binay added: “Aside from their talent, our Outstanding Filipinos, consisting of teachers, police, and soldiers, have shown their love for the country and the willingness to devote themselves to the development of the people.” The Senate adopted Resolution No. 106, taking into consideration Resolution Nos. 108, 151, 154, 188, 208, and 210, and made all senators as co-authors of the resolution. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)