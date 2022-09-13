Photo Release

September 13, 2022 Foundation of our today and tomorrow: Sen. Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. congratulates the recipients of the 2022 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos award at the plenary session, Tuesday, September 13, 2022. In his co-sponsorship of Resolution No. 106, taking into consideration Resolution Nos. 108, 151, 154, 188, 208, and 210, Revilla said the awardees, comprised of teachers, members of the police force and the military, have made invaluable contributions in society and helped shape the Filipino nation. “Their sacrifice for the country is the foundation of our today and tomorrow. They are our teachers who selflessly strive towards molding the youth of this country – forging on despite the challenges, especially amidst the pandemic. They are our police and military officers who always take the extra mile to enforce our laws guided with genuine concern for the common good. Our commendations to them will not be enough with the great hope that they have shared to us. They deserve more for walking their talk in fulfilling their solemn oaths to God, and to our nation.” Revilla said in English and Filipino. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)