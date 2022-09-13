Photo Release

September 13, 2022 Legarda honors Metrobank awardees: Senate President Pro Tempore Loren Legarda on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 pays tribute to the 10 awardees of the 2022 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos for their “significant contributions to the cause of honest public service and responsible leadership.” Legarda, who co-sponsored Senate Resolution No. 106, taking into consideration Resolution Nos. 108, 151, 154, 188, 208, and 210, said the awardees proved to be exemplary examples of today’s educators, law enforcers and men and women in uniform. “When Filipinos take pride in their work, forge paths for change, and persevere in the face of adversity, our spirits rise. The Filipino people are lucky to have you,” Legarda said. She praised Metrobank Foundation for recognizing and motivating Filipinos to excel in their fields of endeavor. The Senate adopted the resolution and made all senators co-authors of the resolution. (Joseph Vidal/Senate PRIB)