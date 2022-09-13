Photo Release

September 13, 2022 Poe hails 10 Metrobank Outstanding Filipinos: Sen. Grace Poe commends on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 recipients of this year's Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos Award. Sponsoring Resolution No. 106, taking into consideration Resolution Nos. 108, 151, 154, 188, 208, and 210, Poe said the Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos, consisting of teachers, military personnel and policemen, inspire her and all government workers "to be the best version of ourselves." "These individuals have gone beyond the call of duty, motivated by burning desire to improve the quality of life in their communities, and to ignite the hope that our nation needs as we recover from the pandemic," she said before recognizing each awardee at the plenary session. "Meeting these modern-day heroes, trailblazers, courageous, patriotic, and excellent public servants is truly an honor," said Poe, who chaired the Metrobank Foundation's final board of judges this year. (Voltaire F. Domingo/Senate PRIB)