Photo Release

September 13, 2022 Serving the country beyond duty: Sen. Pia S. Cayetano commends the 2022 Metrobank Foundation Outstanding Filipinos during the plenary session Tuesday, September 13, 2022. In commending the awardees, Cayetano shared how rigorous the process of handpicking the 10 awardees of the Metrobank Foundation was, saying that there were many equally inspiring men and women in their respective fields. “Today, we have 10 of them for 2022, and I just want to say, beyond the titles and accolades that each of the awardees have received, we all know that they have personal stories and challenges that they have to overcome and yet they are still able to serve our country. We don’t know what are those challenges, but they are human beings like us... and surely, they have made sacrifices. For that reason, serving the country beyond the call of their duty is something we commend,” Cayetano pointed out. (Albert Calvelo/Senate PRIB)